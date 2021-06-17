MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €191.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €193.64 ($227.82).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €215.80 ($253.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 12 month high of €221.00 ($260.00). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €205.61.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

