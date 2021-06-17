MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $497.30

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $497.30 and last traded at $497.30, with a volume of 1919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

Get MSCI alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.25.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in MSCI by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in MSCI by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.