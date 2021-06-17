MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219,057 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $145,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in MSCI by 47.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,100,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $8.20 on Thursday, reaching $504.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.25. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.57 and a 12-month high of $506.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

