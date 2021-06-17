Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report sales of $114.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.70 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $95.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $582.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $562.10 million to $594.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $628.35 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $641.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

MPAA traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.66. 150,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,469. The company has a market cap of $450.63 million, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

