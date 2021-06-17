MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Up 29.7% in May

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 962,200 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the May 13th total of 741,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MoSys stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. 1,555,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,417. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.04. MoSys has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 54.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MoSys by 81.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

