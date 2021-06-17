MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg to “Hold”

Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg downgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MorphoSys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

MOR stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.97.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

