Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 16,000 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $961,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,754.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.25. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MORF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 132.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 6.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

