Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,412,339.20 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.58, for a total transaction of $2,412,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,562,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,921,475.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $239.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.99. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.19 and a twelve month high of $270.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 37.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after acquiring an additional 833,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after buying an additional 83,190 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $100,260,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Morningstar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 398,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Morningstar by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.