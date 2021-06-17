Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale downgraded HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HDELY stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.45. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.37.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.343 dividend. This is an increase from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. HeidelbergCement’s payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.