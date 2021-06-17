Morgan Stanley Raises 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $60.00

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $41.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $44.09.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

