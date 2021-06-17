Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

