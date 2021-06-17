Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 253.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of American Express by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP opened at $164.68 on Thursday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.91. The company has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.11.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

