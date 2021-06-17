Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $7,481,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $407,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $4,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 620,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 237,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,001 shares of company stock worth $525,473 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

