Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 337 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 122.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 179,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after purchasing an additional 98,969 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $269.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $170.43 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

