Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,700 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,837,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,252,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,540,000 after buying an additional 2,296,721 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,728 shares of company stock worth $9,366,657 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

