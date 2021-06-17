Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,053 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $300.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

