Monetha (MTH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $253,414.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. Monetha has a total market cap of $10.03 million and $253,414.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.40 or 0.00764652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00083711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042437 BTC.

About Monetha

MTH is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

