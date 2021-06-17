Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $243.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

