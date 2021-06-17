Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTEM. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. Analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $916,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,116,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,929,402.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $1,888,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,316,105 shares in the company, valued at $78,504,031.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,020,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,905,584 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 269,663 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

