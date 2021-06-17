Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.

Get Mogo alerts:

MOGO opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.22 million, a PE ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96. Mogo has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter worth $15,833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 193,842 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter worth $4,278,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter worth $3,814,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.