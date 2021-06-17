ModiHost (AIM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31,937.00

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $145,308.29 and $31,937.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.46 or 0.00773438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00083659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042652 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

AIM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

