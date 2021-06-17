Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total transaction of $2,582,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total transaction of $2,652,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $685,350.00.

MRNA opened at $197.84 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.81.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 884.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

