Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total transaction of $2,582,850.00.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total transaction of $2,652,600.00.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $685,350.00.
MRNA opened at $197.84 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.81.
Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 884.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
