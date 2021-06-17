Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the May 13th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mmtec during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Mmtec by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mmtec during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mmtec by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mmtec during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,702. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74. Mmtec has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

