MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.58

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and traded as high as $27.20. MMA Capital shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 36,068 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.95 million, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.47.
MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of ($5.42) million during the quarter.
MMA Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAC)
MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.
