MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.58

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and traded as high as $27.20. MMA Capital shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 36,068 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.95 million, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.47.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of ($5.42) million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MMA Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 101.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

