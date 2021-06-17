MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Short Interest Up 51.0% in May

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 831,400 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the May 13th total of 550,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $176.56. The stock had a trading volume of 242,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,272. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.44.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 363.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,961,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.