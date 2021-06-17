Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Get Squarespace alerts:

SQSP opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.