Mizuho Boosts Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $74.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $53.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSY. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $65.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.41.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,228,562.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,640,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,317,792.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at $428,606,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,396,294 shares of company stock worth $68,344,637 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

