Mizuho Bank Ltd. Invests $9.78 Million in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,000. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust accounts for 1.6% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mizuho Bank Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,345,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,655,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 15,852.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,918 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 457,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 38,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.22. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

