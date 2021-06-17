MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.07 Million

Brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report sales of $33.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.60 million and the lowest is $32.53 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $27.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $134.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.35 million to $135.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $146.28 million, with estimates ranging from $143.07 million to $149.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MIXT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 83,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,977. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 149.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

