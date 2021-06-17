Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,810 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,964,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after buying an additional 3,217,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after buying an additional 1,940,325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after buying an additional 1,208,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,114,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

