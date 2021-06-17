Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,282 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Allegion worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Allegion by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,859,000 after buying an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Allegion by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 51.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 306,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $139.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.01. Allegion plc has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

