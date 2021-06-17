Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Comerica worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

