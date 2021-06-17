Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,561 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of MOS opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

