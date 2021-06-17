Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 54,670 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.18% of Unum Group worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Unum Group stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

