Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,333 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.02% of Pan American Silver worth $127,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 210,157,983 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,038,000 after buying an additional 1,943,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,302,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after buying an additional 793,643 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after buying an additional 590,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

PAAS stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 421,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.30. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $40.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

