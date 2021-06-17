Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,965,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 84,327 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $109,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. 201,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

