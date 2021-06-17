Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,571,757 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 910.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,622,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,571,757 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $148,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,306,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461,921 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,034.1% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,493,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 897.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,350,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,901,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411,080 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $7.62. 2,225,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,116,793. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

