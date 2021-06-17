MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $351.05 million-381.58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $22.96 on Thursday. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.33.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MINISO Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 430.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.