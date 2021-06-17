Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Update

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 514,700 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 13th total of 418,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of MTX traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 97,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,302. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.70. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.