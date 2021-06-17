Mina Trading 14% Lower This Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Mina has a total market cap of $384.31 million and $15.10 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00006303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00141418 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00179693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.80 or 0.00931644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,718.51 or 0.99702366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002946 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 157,008,408 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.