Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 17,500 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $914,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $810,950.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $324,375.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $779,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00.

MIME traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,326. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 513,322 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 156,369 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,302,000 after purchasing an additional 78,149 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 39.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 383,388 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

