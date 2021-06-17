MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Down 19.2% in May

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the May 13th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

