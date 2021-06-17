Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Midland States Bancorp worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSBI. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 79,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MSBI opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $624.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

