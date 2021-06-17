Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 148,192 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,340,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $316,014,000 after purchasing an additional 144,340 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Microsoft by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,070 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,293 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Microsoft stock opened at $257.38 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

