Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Micro Focus International stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 62,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,933. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.52. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 706,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 174,049 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.