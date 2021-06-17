Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
Micro Focus International stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 62,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,933. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.52. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.12.
About Micro Focus International
Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.
