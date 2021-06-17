MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MGP. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.93.

NYSE:MGP opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.61%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

