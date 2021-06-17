MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised MFA Financial from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,341,000 after acquiring an additional 274,945 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,536,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in MFA Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $23,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 235,750 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

