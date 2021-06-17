Metaverse ETP Hits Market Capitalization of $11.77 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $11.77 million and approximately $356,502.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.14 or 0.06255684 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00146261 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,502,317 coins and its circulating supply is 78,502,219 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

