Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.40 Million

Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to announce $251.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.28 million and the lowest is $250.70 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $218.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of MMSI opened at $61.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 881.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

