Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Down 22.4% in May

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 13th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MFH stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. 72,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,954. Mercurity Fintech has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the first quarter worth about $101,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for traders, communities, and liquidity providers; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets that include fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

